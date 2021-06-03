EQUOS Crypto Exchange Achieves "A+" Transparency Ranking

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, today announced that EQUOS, its cryptocurrency exchange has been awarded an "A+" ranking on Nomics[1], one of the leading independent crypto exchange data providers.

As a regulatory-focused exchange, EQUOS is committed to bringing transparency, fairness and trust to the crypto industry. EQUOS' ranking on Nomics places the exchange in the Top 20 crypto exchanges globally, and Top 5 in Asia, for both transparency and volumes[2], despite the exchange only launching publicly in July 2020.

EQUOS continues to deliver record daily volumes and exceeded US$3 billion in volumes for the month of May 2021. This represents a daily average volume of over US$100 million in May 2021, an increase of 70% compared to April 2021, and over seven times the average daily volumes in the first quarter of calendar 2021.

Nomics awards its transparency rankings based on its ability to fully integrate its API and read historical and current volumes and trading data. It provides access to clean, normalized and gapless primary sources of trade and orderbook data for crypto exchanges and provides a rating based on the visibility of the exchange. The "A+" distinction means that Nomics has vetted an exchange's trade history and verifies that an exchange meets the highest reliability, consistency, and data integrity standards. EQUOS is currently the top ranked "A+" exchange in Asia and second ranked "A+" globally.

Richard Byworth, CEO at Diginex, said: "This ranking from Nomics, which is an independent provider of data across global crypto exchanges, highlights our commitment to being a leader in delivering a compliant and trusted platform that is necessary for greater widespread adoption of crypto currencies."

"Transparency and oversight are key to the whole Diginex ecosystem as we have built out each of our businesses with a focus on regulation. Digivault was recently approved as the sole standalone custodian under the FCA's AML regulation, our asset manager operates out of Switzerland under the ARIF program and our capital markets business operates under an FCA regulated entity in the UK."

[1]https://nomics.com/exchanges [2] Nomics reports volumes counting both sides of the trade. EQUOS.io and Diginex reports only one side of the trade, which is consistent with the reporting methodology of traditional major stock exchanges.

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitisation advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://www.diginex.com/

Follow Diginex on social media on Twitter @DiginexGlobal, on Facebook @DiginexGlobal, and on LinkedIn.

This press release is provided by Diginex Limited ("Diginex") for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Diginex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Diginex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. The contents of this press release have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Diginex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the ability of Diginex to grow and manage growth profitably; Diginex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Diginex's ability to execute its business plan; the inability to maintain the listing of Diginex's shares on Nasdaq; Diginex's estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Diginex's products; Diginex's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; potential litigation involving Diginex or the validity or enforceability of Diginex's intellectual property; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Diginex's products and services; and such other risks and uncertainties indicated in Diginex's Shell Company Report on Form 20-F, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Diginex's other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Diginex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Diginex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Other than those of Diginex, all names, trademarks and logos in this press release and used in the materials herein belong to their respective owners. Nothing contained on this press release should be construed as granting, by implication, estoppel, or otherwise, any right or license to use any third-party names, trademarks, or logos displayed on the press release without the written permission of such third-parties. Copyright (c) Diginex 2021.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equos-crypto-exchange-achieves-a-transparency-ranking-301305058.html

SOURCE Diginex Limited