Era of ‘massive’ UK house price rises nearing end, says OBR economist

David Miles says working from home, stalling population growth and higher interest rates will shape marketThe era of “massive” house price rises in the UK may be about to end, according to a senior economist at the government’s spending watchdog.David Miles, a member of a key committee at the Office for Budget Responsibility, said one of the main factors that would make runaway house price growth less likely was the increase in working from home. Continue reading...