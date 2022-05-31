Paris, May 31, 2022, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Approval of the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of 31 May 2022

Eramet’s Ordinary Shareholders’ General meeting was held on 31 May 2022 in Paris chaired by Ms. Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet, in accordance with all applicable legal and regulatory provisions, as well as the recommendations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF”).

Resolutions

Eramet’s shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to them. The result of the General Meeting’s votes for each resolution is available on Eramet’s website ( Sharehold e rs' General Meeting 2022 | Eramet ).

Dividend

The General Meeting approved the distribution of a €2.50 dividend per share in respect of the 2021 financial year. The ex-dividend date will be on 3 June 2022 and payment from 7 June 2022.

Composition of the Board of Directors

After the General Meeting, Eramet’s Board of Directors includes 18 members of whom two directors representing employees. It includes 8 independent members and 7 women, i.e., 50% and 44% of the Board members respectively, excluding directors representing employees, for both indicators.

All information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees as well as the

description of the lead director’s assignments are available on the Company’s website, in the

Governance section: Eramet | Group | Governance .

Calendar

27.07.2022: Publication of 2022 half-year results

27.10.2022: Publication of 2022 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www . eramet .com

