31.05.2022 17:45:00

Eramet: Approval of the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of 31 May 2022

Paris, May 31, 2022, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Approval of the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting of 31 May 2022

Eramet’s Ordinary Shareholders’ General meeting was held on 31 May 2022 in Paris chaired by Ms. Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet, in accordance with all applicable legal and regulatory provisions, as well as the recommendations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF”).

  • Resolutions

Eramet’s shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to them. The result of the General Meeting’s votes for each resolution is available on Eramet’s website (Shareholders' General Meeting 2022 | Eramet).

  • Dividend

The General Meeting approved the distribution of a €2.50 dividend per share in respect of the 2021 financial year. The ex-dividend date will be on 3 June 2022 and payment from 7 June 2022.

  • Composition of the Board of Directors

After the General Meeting, Eramet’s Board of Directors includes 18 members of whom two directors representing employees. It includes 8 independent members and 7 women, i.e., 50% and 44% of the Board members respectively, excluding directors representing employees, for both indicators.

All information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees as well as the
description of the lead director’s assignments are available on the Company’s website, in the
Governance section: Eramet | Group | Governance.

Calendar

27.07.2022: Publication of 2022 half-year results

27.10.2022: Publication of 2022 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTORS CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

 

 

 		PRESSE CONTACT

 

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Erametmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Erametmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eramet 137,80 -4,17% Eramet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulse fehlen: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen