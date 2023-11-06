

Paris, 06 November 2023, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 13,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 30/10/2023 FR0000131757 9 65.71 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 30/10/2023 FR0000131757 2,991 65.25 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 31/10/2023 FR0000131757 76 65.55 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 31/10/2023 FR0000131757 2,924 66.00 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 01/11/2023 FR0000131757 52 65.15 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 01/11/2023 FR0000131757 2,448 65.38 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 02/11/2023 FR0000131757 9 67.90 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 02/11/2023 FR0000131757 27 67.90 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 02/11/2023 FR0000131757 2 464 68.36 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 03/11/2023 FR0000131757 50 69.30 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 03/11/2023 FR0000131757 1 69.35 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 03/11/2023 FR0000131757 1,949 69.10 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 13,000 66.64

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 30th, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day – "A New ERA"

21.02.2024: Publication of 2023 Group annual results

25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com











PRESS CONTACT







Media relations manager



Fanny Mounier



fanny.mounier@eramet.com







Image 7



Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment