Paris, 20 November 2023, 6:00 p.m.

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 10,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6413/11/2023FR00001317572,00067.70XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6414/11/2023FR00001317572,00071.45XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6415/11/2023FR00001317576174.70CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6415/11/2023FR00001317571,93974.49XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6416/11/2023FR0000131757974.30AQEU
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6416/11/2023FR000013175714573.94CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6416/11/2023FR00001317571,84673.67XPAR
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6417/11/2023FR000013175713873.34CEUX
ERAMET549300LUH78PG2MP6N6417/11/2023FR00001317571,86273.49XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL10,00072.16 
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 13th, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

21.02.2024: Publication of 2023 Group annual results

25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

