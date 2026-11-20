Erasca Aktie
WKN DE: A3CU1G / ISIN: US29479A1088
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20.11.2026 13:52:58
Erasca Announces Positive Updated Data From Phase 1 Trial Of ERAS-0015
(RTTNews) - Friday, Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) announced positive updated data from the U.S. Phase 1 trial of ERAS-0015, an investigational pan-RAS molecular glue.
The data revealed that ERAS-0015 at 32 mg once daily achieved a 44% confirmed objective response rate across all patients with KRAS G12X mutations; 84% were treated in the third-line or later setting and 44% had G12R mutations.
Also, 69% had a confirmed objective response rate in patients with KRAS G12D or G12V pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or PDAC, which represents nearly 70% of patients with PDAC.
In non-small cell lung cancer patients who received treatment following an immune checkpoint inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy, ERAS-0015 showed a 60% confirmed objective response rate at 32 mg once daily and a 58% confirmed objective response rate across the PAD range of 16-32 mg once daily in the 2L or 3L setting.
Meanwhile, the treatment showed a 75% confirmed objective response rate in patients with biliary tract cancer at 32 mg once daily.
The company added that early combination data with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel, pembrolizumab, and panitumumab support ERAS-0015's combination backbone potential.
Concurrently, Erasca confirmed its plans to initiate a potentially registration-enabling trial in 2L+ lung cancer in the first half of 2027 and a Phase 3 trial in 1L lung cancer in the second half of 2027 to first half of 2028 timeframe.
Also, it is accelerating the planned initiation of a Phase 3 trial in 1L pancreatic cancer to the first half of 2027.
The company further announced encouraging preliminary ERAS-4001 Phase 1 data, supporting its potential as a combination partner for ERAS-0015.
In pre-market hours, ERAS was trading at $14.20, down 0.14 percent on the Nasdaq.
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