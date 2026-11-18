(RTTNews) - Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) announced a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) to evaluate ERAS-0015, Erasca's investigational pan-RAS molecular glue, in combination with navlimetostat, Bristol Myers Squibb's investigational PRMT5 inhibitor, for patients with a form of pancreatic cancer characterized by MTAP deletion.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat, and many tumors carry mutations in the RAS signaling pathway that drive cancer growth.

Under the agreement, the combination will be studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving patients with MTAP-deleted pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Bristol Myers Squibb will sponsor the study, while Erasca will supply ERAS-0015.

The collaboration is based on scientific evidence suggesting that many MTAP-deleted pancreatic tumors also carry RAS mutations, potentially making them susceptible to treatment strategy that targets both RAS and PRMT5 pathways simultaneously.

ERAS-0015 is currently being evaluated in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 study in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. According to Erasca, early clinical data have shown favorable safety findings and signs of anti-tumor activity across multiple tumor types and RAS mutations.

The agreement is non-exclusive, and both companies will retain development and commercialization rights to their respective therapies.

The collaboration expands Erasca's strategy of evaluating ERAS-0015 in combination with other targeted therapies that may enhance treatment activity in difficult-to-treat cancers.

ERAS has traded between $2.71 and $24.28 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $13.89, down 8.07%. During after-hours trading the stock is at $14.31, up 3.05%.