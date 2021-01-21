|
21.01.2021 07:00:00
ERBA Mannheim Launches 2nd Generation SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay with room temperature storage
LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Erba today launched the ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2.
To overcome challenges in older COVID-19 molecular tests, Erba's Cambridge(UK)-based development team has carefully engineered a new assay to improve detection and ease of use with a single tube multiplex mastermix, compatible with room-temperature storage and transportation.
The new assay offers 200 copies/ml LoD, using universally trusted gene targets highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 and updated primer sequences to maximise long term performance. Sample types include both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs as well as saliva.
Nikhil Vazirani, MD of Erba, said: "We are proud and excited to add a highly sensitive RT-PCR test to our growing range of immunoassay and molecular solutions. The new ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 test perfectly complements our successful COVID-19 IgG and IgM ELISA assays to offer customers a state-of-the-art molecular test in addition to antibody testing which will offer clinicians valuable insight into the immune response to infection or vaccination."
The CE-marked kit will be available through Erba's global distribution network.
Learn more: https://covid19.erbamannheim.com/
About Erba Mannheim
Erba Mannheim is a global company focused on delivering innovative, affordable and sustainable diagnostic solutions to labs everywhere. Established in over 100 countries, Erba group uses a combination of cutting-edge R&D in 4 continents with efficient low-cost manufacturing to make diagnostic technologies accessible in all resource settings.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAmtseinführung von Biden vollzogen: US-Börsen beenden Handel nach neuen Rekorden sehr fest -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Asiatische Indizes gehen mit gemischten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stark und markierte neue Rekorde. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen und auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte fester. An den Börsen in Asien entwickelten sich die Kurse am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.