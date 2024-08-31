|
31.08.2024 17:28:00
ERG Africa’s Frontier SA gifts 30 solar boreholes to six local communities in the DRC
ERG Africa’s subsidiary, Frontier SA, participated in a ceremony at the Sakania General Referral Hospital (HGR) this week to mark the handover of 30 solar-powered boreholes, which offer a long-term solution to water scarcity, to six local communities in the Sakania territory in the Haut-Katanga province of the DRC. Frontier SA has a mission to improve living conditions in neighbouring communities through funding various pivotal community development projects. In compliance with the social obligations outlined in the DRC mining code and regulations, Frontier SA allocates 0.3% of its annual turnover to DOT-Frontier, a fund designated for community development projects as part of its corporate social responsibility. As of 2023, Frontier SA has disbursed over $5.8m to DOT-Frontier out of a total provision of over $9.2m earmarked for the cumulative period spanning 2018 to 2023. “Supporting this initiative for improved access to drinking water aligns perfectly with ERG Africa’s mission to develop impactful projects that sustainably benefit local populations,” ERG Africa CEO Nicolas Treand said in a news release. Through DOT-Frontier, 10 community development projects are currently underway in Sakania for 2024, primarily focusing on health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. The DOT-Frontier management mechanism is designed to foster community involvement and ensure transparent governance. It is administered by a specialised body comprising 12 members representing local communities, grassroots organisations, government entities, and Frontier SA. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ERG S.P.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ERG S.P.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ERG S.P.A.
|23,72
|-1,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich mit Mini-Plus -- US-Börsen in der Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Auch beim DAX ging es etwas nach oben. An der Wall Street wird heute feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In Fernost zeigten sich die Märkte am Montag uneins.