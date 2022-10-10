Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.10.2022 20:39:00

Eric André and Clayton English to Announce Major Legal Action Against Police in Atlanta Federal Court

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHAT: Actors and comedians Eric André and Clayton English will hold a press conference to announce a legal action challenging police stops at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10 am ET

WHERE: Richard B. Russell Federal Building
                2211 United States Courthouse
                75 Ted Turner Drive, SW
                Atlanta, GA 30303-3309

WHO: Eric André, actor and comedian
           Clayton English, actor and comedian
           Barry Friedman, Faculty Director, Policing Project at NYU School of Law
           Richard H. Deane Jr., Jones Day
           Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Lawrence & Bundy

Contact: Suzanne Ito, suzanne.ito@nyu.edu, (917) 627-6910 

The Policing Project at NYU School of Lawpromotes public safety through transparency, equity, and democratic engagement. Learn about the Policing Project at www.policingproject.org.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Lawrence & Bundy is a nationally recognized boutique commercial litigation firm.  The Firm partners with clients, delivering superior legal services, providing knowledge and strategic legal counsel of uncompromising quality, and anticipating the needs of each client to help position them for success. Learn about Lawrence & Bundy at www.lawrencebundy.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eric-andre-and-clayton-english-to-announce-major-legal-action-against-police-in-atlanta-federal-court-301645063.html

SOURCE Jones Day; The Policing Project at NYU School of Law

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlieren im Dienstagshandel. In Fernost geht es am Dienstag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen