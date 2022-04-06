ERIC MILES STEPS INTO ROLE AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF MOSS ADAMS

– Miles will lead the firm, on pace to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2022, in an era of rapid innovation and growth –

SEATTLE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Miles will assume the role of CEO and chairman, effective April 1, 2022, for Moss Adams , one of the nation's largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms.

Miles transitions from leading the firm's consulting services, where he oversaw more than 50 distinct service areas and doubled the consulting service revenue over three years. As CEO, he will play an integral role in executing the firm's growth strategy and key initiatives to drive continued firm, employee and client success. Miles serves on the firm's Executive Committee, and previously led the development of its five-year strategic plan to expand market share, win new customers and attract and retain next-generation global talent.

Moss Adams announced the selection of Miles as CEO- and chairman-elect in September 2021. He's succeeding Chris Schmidt, who served as chairman and CEO of Moss Adams since 2013. Schmidt retired March 31, 2022.

"I'm eternally grateful to Chris for his skillful leadership over the years, and for the mentorship he's provided to me over the past six months to ensure a smooth executive transition," said Miles. "It's an honor to be stepping into the role of CEO and chairman. I look forward to leading Moss Adams into the future, helping the firm, our people, and our clients navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic business landscape."

Miles, who joined the firm in 1998, has worked with a wide range of practice areas and industries and previously led the firm's Technology, Communications & Media and Life Sciences Practices. He's committed to cultivating a coaching culture that attracts the next generation of diverse talent while supporting today's Moss Adams advisors with the technology and training needed to be leaders in the professional services industry.

"Eric's an experienced, compassionate leader who has a proven track record of helping both the firm and our clients navigate and respond to change," said Rebecca Pomering, chief practice officer of Moss Adams. "His ability to foster a culture of agility in an age of constant disruption will be integral to the firm and its clients."

About Moss Adams

With more than 3,800 professionals across 30-plus locations in the West and beyond, Moss Adams provides the world's most innovative companies with specialized accounting, consulting and wealth management services, helping clients embrace emerging opportunities and thrive in today's complex business environment. Learn more: www.mossadams.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eric-miles-steps-into-role-as-ceo-and-chairman-of-moss-adams-301516322.html

SOURCE Moss Adams