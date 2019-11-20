Erickson Named Top 10 Defense Manufacturing Solution Provider, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, was recognized by Manufacturing Technology Insights as a Top 10 Defense Manufacturing Provider for 2019.

"We are an aircraft OEM that has much of the same capabilities of the larger OEMs such as Lockheed and Boeing when it comes to defense manufacturing and MRO capabilities (maintenance, repair, and overhauling), yet with the agility of a small business." - Kevin Cochie, Vice President and General Manager of Defense and National Security at Erickson

Erickson has mastered the art, business, and science of operating commercial aircraft and meeting the needs of DoD customers alike. With an expertise in managing evolving military and FAA standards, Erickson cross utilizes operational lessons learned in all client interaction. Erickson's ability to meet unique customer requirements, while transforming legacy aircraft to modern systems, is a product of their industry-leading experience and expertise. Adding to Erickson's strength and capabilities is a large population of former military personnel. More than half of the workforce in Erickson's 'Defense & National Security' business unit are veterans.

About Erickson

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and commercial services. Erickson Defense and National Security conducts repair and overhaul of Department of Defense (DoD) rotary-wing platforms as well as operates a variety of commercial aircraft in expeditionary environments to perform Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), Personnel Recovery (PR) and Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) for the DoD. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S64 Air Crane® helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane® helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy lift projects for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

