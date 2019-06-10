Ericsson and Intellectual Ventures sign license agreement

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Intellectual Ventures have signed a license agreement ending all patent infringement lawsuits between the companies, including a lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year and resulted in a USD 43 million jury verdict for Intellectual Ventures. Since 2012, Intellectual Ventures has filed a number of patent infringement lawsuits against Ericsson and its customers in the U.S. and Europe seeking injunctions and monetary damages. While the terms of the agreement are confidential, Ericsson expects a negative impact on operating income within Segment Networks in Q2 2019.

Ericsson is a leading innovator in telecommunications and has a strong commitment to research and development. Ericsson has one of the industry's strongest intellectual property portfolios, which includes more than 49,000 granted patents worldwide. Ericsson is the largest holder of standard essential patents for mobile communication.

