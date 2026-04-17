Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson Aktie

Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 765913 / ISIN: US2948216088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.04.2026 12:14:09

Ericsson Board Approves Up To SEK 15 Bln Buyback Of Class B Shares

(RTTNews) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC, ERICb.ST, ERIC_A.ST, ERCB.DE, ERIBR.HE), a provider of mobile connectivity solutions, announced that it's Board authorised to repurchase Ordinary Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm under a new program.

The buyback is capped at SEK 15 billion. According to Ericsson, the program will return excess liquidity to shareholders and adjust the capital structure through capital reduction. Repurchased stock will also cover obligations tied to share related incentive programs.

Shares that do not needed for those programs will be put forward for cancellation at the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

Trading will be handled by an independent financial investment firm that will decide timing without input from Ericsson.

The company expects purchases to start not earlier than April 23, 2026, and to finish by March 31, 2027. According to the program, Ericsson cannot hold more than 10 percent of its total issued shares at any time during the program.

The price paid must fall within the current trading interval on Nasdaq Stockholm, defined as between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price at that moment.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Ericsson were losing 9.37 percent in overnight trading at $11.02, after closing Thursday's regular trading 2.44 percent higher at $12.16

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs) 9,60 -6,80% Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen