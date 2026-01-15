Ericsson: Proposed Staff Reductions In Sweden To Impact Approx. 1,600 Positions

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) announced proposed staff reductions in Sweden, and has submitted a notice to the Swedish Public Employment Service. The company noted that approximately 1,600 positions could be impacted in Sweden. The company has initiated negotiations with the relevant Swedish trade unions.

Ericsson said the proposed staff reduction is part of global initiatives to improve cost position while maintaining investments critical to its technology leadership. Ericsson also stated that the initiatives to increase operational efficiency will continue across the Group but will not be announced separately.