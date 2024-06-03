|
03.06.2024 08:53:57
Ericsson Reports Conclusion Of Monitorship And Plea Agreement - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) announced the conclusion of the work and term of the independent compliance Monitor appointed by the U.S Department of Justice in connection with Ericsson's 2019 Deferred Prosecution Agreement to resolve historical violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. On March 28, 2024, the Monitor certified to DOJ that Ericsson's anti-corruption compliance program has satisfied requirements. The March 2023 Plea Agreement with the DOJ has also expired as of June 2.
Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, said: "Over the past four years we have implemented important compliance requirements and processes."
