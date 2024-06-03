03.06.2024 08:53:57

Ericsson Reports Conclusion Of Monitorship And Plea Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) announced the conclusion of the work and term of the independent compliance Monitor appointed by the U.S Department of Justice in connection with Ericsson's 2019 Deferred Prosecution Agreement to resolve historical violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. On March 28, 2024, the Monitor certified to DOJ that Ericsson's anti-corruption compliance program has satisfied requirements. The March 2023 Plea Agreement with the DOJ has also expired as of June 2.

Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, said: "Over the past four years we have implemented important compliance requirements and processes."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs) 5,70 -0,87% Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Dienstagssitzung tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen