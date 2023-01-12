|
12.01.2023 14:28:22
Ericsson To Record Charge In Q4 For Potential Resolution With DOJ
(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) said it is now in a position to make a provision of approximately $220 million in relation to a potential resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding non-criminal, alleged breaches under 2019 Deferred Prosecution Agreement. The charge will be booked in the company's fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The company noted that it has not reached a resolution with the DOJ and discussions are ongoing.
The DOJ previously notified the company that it failed to provide documents and information to the DOJ in a timely manner and did not adequately report to the DOJ certain information relating to a 2019 Iraq-related internal investigation.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson (B) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Telefon LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Ausblick: Telefon LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Telefon LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Ausblick: Telefon LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.06.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Telefon LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.22
|Ausblick: Telefon LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.22
|Ausblick: Telefon LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Telefon LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)