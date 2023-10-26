26.10.2023 22:19:34

Erie Indemnity Co Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $131.04 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $84.31 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $858.94 million from $741.24 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $131.04 Mln. vs. $84.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $858.94 Mln vs. $741.24 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Nachrichten