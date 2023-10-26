|
26.10.2023 22:19:34
Erie Indemnity Co Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $131.04 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $84.31 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $858.94 million from $741.24 million last year.
Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $131.04 Mln. vs. $84.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $858.94 Mln vs. $741.24 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!