Erie Indemnity Co Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $131.04 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $84.31 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $858.94 million from $741.24 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $131.04 Mln. vs. $84.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $858.94 Mln vs. $741.24 Mln last year.