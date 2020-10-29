Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2020. Net income was $89.2 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $94.2 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net income was $230.5 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020, compared to $257.2 million, or $4.92 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.

The significant disruption to the economy and financial markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that began in the first quarter of 2020 continues to evolve and the pandemic's ultimate impact and duration remain highly uncertain at this time. While the Exchange experienced declines in new business premium in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic, new business premiums grew 10.4% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The financial markets substantially recovered in the third quarter from the financial volatility negatively impacting our portfolio in the first quarter of 2020, improving our investment results in the third quarter.

3Q and Nine Months 2020 (in thousands) 3Q'20 3Q'19

2020 2019

Operating income $ 96,225

$ 105,907



$ 273,105

$ 288,639



Investment income 16,438

13,606



18,796

33,053



Interest and other expense, net 967

11



1,596

637



Income before income taxes 111,696

119,502



290,305

321,055



Income tax expense 22,480

25,333



59,786

63,821



Net income $ 89,216

$ 94,169



$ 230,519

$ 257,234



















3Q 2020 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $9.7 million, or 9.1 percent, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $10.1 million , or 2.1 percent, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

, or 2.1 percent, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.5 million , or 3.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

, or 3.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by direct and affiliated assumed written premium growth.

in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by direct and affiliated assumed written premium growth.

Non-commission expense increased $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $3.2 million primarily due to increases in personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Administrative and other costs increased $8.8 million primarily driven by higher incentive plan award accruals due to the Exchange's lower combined ratio and the change in the company stock price, which experienced an increase in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a decrease in the same period in 2019. Increased professional fees also contributed to the increase in administrative and other costs compared to the same period in 2019.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net realized gains on investments were $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net investment income was $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Earnings from limited partnerships were $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to earnings of $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Nine Months 2020 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $15.5 million, or 5.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $26.2 million , or 1.9 percent, in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019.

, or 1.9 percent, in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019. Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.9 million , or 4.5 percent, in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019.

, or 4.5 percent, in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019. Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Commissions increased $20.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019, primarily driven by a 1.9% increase in direct and affiliated assumed written premium growth and increases in agent incentive compensation due to improved agent profitability.

in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019, primarily driven by a 1.9% increase in direct and affiliated assumed written premium growth and increases in agent incentive compensation due to improved agent profitability.

Non-commission expense increased $21.9 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the first nine months of 2019. Information technology costs increased $6.4 million primarily due to increases in hardware and software costs, personnel costs, and professional fees. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $6.0 million primarily due to increases in personnel costs and underwriting report costs. Administrative and other costs increased $6.3 million primarily driven by increases in personnel costs and professional fees. Increased personnel costs in all categories included higher incentive plan award accruals due to Exchange's lower combined ratio and higher vacation accruals as employees took less vacation in the first nine months of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $18.8 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $33.1 million in the first nine months of 2019. Net investment income was $22.8 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $25.2 million in the first nine months of 2019. Net realized gains on investments were $1.6 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $5.5 million in the first nine months of 2019. Net impairment losses of $3.2 million in the first nine months of 2020 were driven by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the financial markets. Losses from limited partnerships were $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to earnings of $2.5 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 30, 2020. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth and financial condition of the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange");

potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the business operations of our customers and/or independent agents, or our third-party vendor operations;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

general business and economic conditions;



factors affecting insurance industry competition;



dependence upon the independent agency system; and



ability to maintain our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;



factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;



changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;



emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and



severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio;

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital; and

outcome of pending and potential litigation.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services, net

$ 484,551



$ 474,427



$ 1,412,096



$ 1,385,923

Management fee revenue - administrative services, net

14,910



14,430



44,494



42,576

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

147,710



142,730



451,229



431,305

Service agreement revenue

6,310



7,155



19,418



20,754

Total operating revenue

653,481



638,742



1,927,237



1,880,558



















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

409,546



390,105



1,202,903



1,160,614

Cost of operations - administrative services

147,710



142,730



451,229



431,305

Total operating expenses

557,256



532,835



1,654,132



1,591,919

Operating income

96,225



105,907



273,105



288,639



















Investment income















Net investment income

7,030



8,652



22,772



25,199

Net realized investment gains

5,915



1,696



1,635



5,501

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(122)



(31)



(3,192)



(193)

Equity in earnings (losses) of limited partnerships

3,615



3,289



(2,419)



2,546

Total investment income

16,438



13,606



18,796



33,053



















Interest expense, net

3



111



8



832

Other (expense) income

(964)



100



(1,588)



195

Income before income taxes

111,696



119,502



290,305



321,055

Income tax expense

22,480



25,333



59,786



63,821

Net income

$ 89,216



$ 94,169



$ 230,519



$ 257,234



















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.92



$ 2.02



$ 4.95



$ 5.52

Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.71



$ 1.80



$ 4.41



$ 4.92

Class B common stock – basic

$ 287



$ 303



$ 742



$ 829

Class B common stock – diluted

$ 287



$ 303



$ 742



$ 828



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,030



46,189,006



46,188,544



46,188,767

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,310,429



52,325,125



52,312,588



52,317,275

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542



















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 0.965



$ 0.90



$ 2.895



$ 2.70

Class B common stock

$ 144.75



$ 135.00



$ 434.25



$ 405.00



Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 216,355



$ 336,739

Available-for-sale securities

13,429



32,810

Equity securities

0



2,381

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

501,192



468,636

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

52,008



44,943

Federal income taxes recoverable

3,965



462

Accrued investment income

5,973



5,433

Total current assets

792,922



891,404











Available-for-sale securities, net

894,625



697,891

Equity securities

94,435



64,752

Limited partnership investments

10,006



26,775

Fixed assets, net

254,908



221,379

Agent loans, net

58,339



60,978

Deferred income taxes, net

21,618



17,186

Other assets

32,489



35,875

Total assets

$ 2,159,342



$ 2,016,240











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 275,594



$ 262,963

Agent bonuses

85,709



96,053

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

148,075



134,957

Dividends payable

44,940



44,940

Contract liability

37,420



35,938

Deferred executive compensation

12,701



10,882

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,021



1,979

Total current liabilities

606,460



587,712











Defined benefit pension plans

169,358



145,659

Long-term borrowings

94,337



95,842

Contract liability

19,140



18,435

Deferred executive compensation

11,335



13,734

Other long-term liabilities

11,495



21,605

Total liabilities

912,125



882,987











Shareholders' equity

1,247,217



1,133,253

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,159,342



$ 2,016,240



