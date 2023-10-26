|
26.10.2023 22:15:00
Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results
Net Income per Diluted Share was $2.51 for the Quarter and $6.41 for the Nine Months of 2023
ERIE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2023. Net income was $131.0 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $84.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $335.1 million, or $6.41 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $233.1 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022.
3Q and Nine Months 2023
(in thousands)
3Q'23
3Q'22
2023
2022
Operating income
$ 148,471
$ 106,472
$ 393,172
$ 294,784
Investment income (loss)
12,302
(571)
19,197
344
Interest expense and other (income), net
(3,001)
(447)
(9,643)
637
Income before income taxes
163,774
106,348
422,012
294,491
Income tax expense
32,734
22,035
86,879
61,412
Net income
$ 131,040
$ 84,313
$ 335,133
$ 233,079
3Q 2023 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $42.0 million, or 39.4 percent, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $97.4 million, or 17.7 percent, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.5 million, or 10.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $44.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, partially offset by a decrease in agent incentive compensation.
- Non-commission expense increased $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $2.8 million primarily due to increased underwriting report costs. Information technology costs increased $0.9 million primarily due to increased professional fees. Administrative and other costs increased $9.7 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and professional fees. Personnel costs were impacted by increased compensation including higher estimated costs for incentive plan awards, partially offset by lower pension costs due to an increase in the discount rate compared to 2022. Increases in incentive plan costs were driven by improved direct written premiums and policies in force growth and a higher company stock price at September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to loss from investments before taxes of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net investment income was $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net investment income included less than $0.1 million of limited partnership losses in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Nine Months 2023 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $98.4 million, or 33.4 percent, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $256.3 million, or 16.2 percent, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $3.5 million, or 8.1 percent, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $115.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, partially offset by a decrease in agent incentive compensation.
- Non-commission expense increased $45.7 million in first the nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022. Underwriting and policy processing expense increased $9.1 million primarily due to increased underwriting report, personnel, and postage costs. Information technology costs increased $15.7 million primarily due to increased professional fees, hardware and software costs, and personnel costs. Administrative and other costs increased $20.3 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs. Personnel costs were impacted by increased compensation including higher estimated costs for incentive plan awards, partially offset by lower pension costs due to an increase in the discount rate compared to 2022. Increases in incentive plan costs were driven by improved direct written premiums and policies in force growth and a higher company stock price at September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $19.2 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2022. Net investment income was $30.4 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $24.6 million in the first nine months of 2022. Net investment income included $10.7 million of limited partnership losses in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $2.2 million in the first nine months 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $9.2 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $23.8 million in the first nine months of 2022.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 27, 2023. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- general business and economic conditions;
- factors affecting insurance industry competition;
- dependence upon the independent agency system; and
- ability to maintain our reputation;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio;
- changes in government regulation of the insurance industry;
- litigation and regulatory actions;
- emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics and inflation;
- emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and
- severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 649,049
$ 551,666
$ 1,840,478
$ 1,584,213
Management fee revenue - administrative services
16,151
14,657
46,976
43,446
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
187,118
168,653
544,411
492,655
Service agreement revenue
6,620
6,260
19,408
19,175
Total operating revenue
858,938
741,236
2,451,273
2,139,489
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
523,349
466,111
1,513,690
1,352,050
Cost of operations - administrative services
187,118
168,653
544,411
492,655
Total operating expenses
710,467
634,764
2,058,101
1,844,705
Operating income
148,471
106,472
393,172
294,784
Investment income
Net investment income
14,642
5,834
30,360
24,606
Net realized and unrealized investment losses
(2,227)
(6,230)
(9,246)
(23,833)
Net impairment losses recognized in earnings
(113)
(175)
(1,917)
(429)
Total investment income (loss)
12,302
(571)
19,197
344
Interest expense
—
115
—
2,009
Other income
3,001
562
9,643
1,372
Income before income taxes
163,774
106,348
422,012
294,491
Income tax expense
32,734
22,035
86,879
61,412
Net income
$ 131,040
$ 84,313
$ 335,133
$ 233,079
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 2.81
$ 1.81
$ 7.20
$ 5.00
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 2.51
$ 1.61
$ 6.41
$ 4.46
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 422
$ 272
$ 1,079
$ 751
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,189,037
46,189,025
46,188,962
46,188,878
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,299,369
52,296,411
52,298,655
52,297,685
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.19
$ 1.11
$ 3.57
$ 3.33
Class B common stock
$ 178.50
$ 166.50
$ 535.50
$ 499.50
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 102,873
$ 142,090
Available-for-sale securities
69,822
24,267
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
620,683
524,937
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
71,480
79,201
Accrued investment income
8,968
8,301
Total current assets
873,826
778,796
Available-for-sale securities, net
845,415
870,394
Equity securities
79,516
72,560
Fixed assets, net
434,975
413,874
Agent loans, net
59,544
60,537
Defined benefit pension plan
65,163
0
Other assets
36,110
43,295
Total assets
$ 2,394,549
$ 2,239,456
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 357,614
$ 300,028
Agent bonuses
50,252
95,166
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
165,797
165,915
Dividends payable
55,419
55,419
Contract liability
40,831
36,547
Deferred executive compensation
11,000
12,036
Total current liabilities
680,913
665,111
Defined benefit pension plans
27,744
51,224
Contract liability
19,653
17,895
Deferred executive compensation
18,547
13,724
Deferred income taxes, net
11,045
14,075
Other long-term liabilities
24,758
29,019
Total liabilities
782,660
791,048
Shareholders' equity
1,611,889
1,448,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,394,549
$ 2,239,456
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-reports-third-quarter-2023-results-301964820.html
SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!