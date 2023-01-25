|
25.01.2023 19:00:00
Erie Indemnity to host fourth quarter and year-end 2022 pre-recorded conference call and webcast
ERIE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) will host a pre-recorded audio webcast with the financial community providing financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 on Friday, February 24th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Erie Indemnity will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 23rd.
The pre-recorded audio will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.erieinsurance.com/about/investors.aspx.
To access the pre-recorded audio via phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
To automatically receive Erie Indemnity financial news by email, please visit www.erieinsurance.com and subscribe to email alerts.About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-pre-recorded-conference-call-and-webcast-301730707.html
SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Erie Indemnity zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Erie Indemnity stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Erie Indemnity öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Erie Indemnity mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Erie Indemnity Co.
|226,00
|0,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen-- ATX und DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie ab. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Ende freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag grün. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.