Erie Insurance promotes Karen Skarupski to SVP, Human Resources

Skarupski has been with ERIE for more than 32 years and has held leadership roles in law, human resources, compliance and privacy

ERIE, Pa., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced the promotion of Karen Skarupski to senior vice president, Human Resources.

Skarupski succeeds Sean Dugan, who was promoted to executive vice president, Human Resources & Corporate Services in January 2023.

During her 32 years with ERIE, Skarupski has held several leadership roles in law, human resources, compliance and privacy, and has served as VP, corporate privacy officer, since 2018.

Skarupski began her ERIE career in 1991 when she left private law practice to join ERIE's Law Division working primarily on employment-related legal matters. For nearly 20 years, she provided counsel to company HR leaders on employee benefits, diversity and inclusion, compensation, leave and disability issues, compliance and training, and workplace safety and health. She also served as interim division officer for Human Resources in 2008.

"I am grateful for the deep experience, professionalism and knowledge that Karen brings to this senior leadership role," said Dugan. "Her broad expertise and leadership will be invaluable in helping ERIE navigate today's challenging talent marketplace."

Skarupski holds a bachelor's degree in history from Allegheny College and a juris doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University. She is also a Certified Information Privacy Manager and a Certified Information Privacy Professional.

Skarupski is a member of the Erie and Pennsylvania Bar Associations, the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America and serves as a trustee of the Erie County Bar Foundation.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com .

