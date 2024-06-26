26.06.2024 22:45:00

Erik Fällström has decided to resign as board member of Anoto

Stockholm, 26 June 2024


Erik Fällström has decided to resign as board member of Anoto

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto” or the "Company”) announces that Erik Fällström today has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to resign as board member of Anoto with immediate effect. The Board of Directors has resolved that deputy board member Alexander Fällström shall participate as board member in the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 July 2024.


For further information, please contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm


About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs 0,01 9,09% Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Schaukelbörse": US-Handel schließen mit leichten Gewinnen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX letztlich nahe der Nulllinie -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der DAX notierte leicht im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel wenig verändert. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch auf positivem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen