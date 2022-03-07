Erin Andrew joins Turning Rock as Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a New York-based private investment firm, announces Erin Andrew has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Andrew brings more than 20 years of experience managing finance, operations and regulatory reporting in both the private and public sectors.

Prior to joining Turning Rock Partners, Andrew served for five years as Managing Director and Senior Vice President at Live Oak Bank where she launched their Advisory Services to provide growth and M&A services to small businesses and served as one of the founding members of the Inclusive Small Business and Government Contracting teams.

From 2010-2017, Andrew was appointed by the President of the United States to numerous positions within the U.S. Small Business Administration including Associate Administrator in the Office of Capital Access, Assistant Administrator in the Office of Women's Business Ownership, Director of Innovation Clusters and Skills Initiatives, and Senior Advisor in the Office of Entrepreneurial Development. Before that, she was Senior Policy Analyst for the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices and held other positions as a management consultant and in state and local government

"We are delighted to have Erin join our firm as a senior member of the investment team," said Turning Rock CEO and Managing Partner Maggie Arvedlund. "Her decades of experience originating and executing loans on behalf of a publicly traded, small business lender and overseeing complex credit and equity portfolios in public and private market arenas will augment our team's capabilities."

Andrew holds a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management, Urban and Regional Economic Development and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

"I'm excited to join Turning Rock and leverage my experience with origination and deal execution combined with my work with underserved populations and the government space to find creative and impactful solutions that serve Turning Rock clients and help businesses in our country grow," said Andrew.

About Turning Rock Partners:

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact investor@turningrockpartners.com.

