Erling Haaland Joins Hyperice as Global Face of Football

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperice, the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced that Erling Haaland, prolific striker for the Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund and Norway international, has joined -Hyperice as an athlete ambassador and investor. Haaland will serve as the face of global football for the company and at only 20-years-old, Hyperice represents his first equity stake joining a world-class roster of young superstars investing in their body and financial future. The news follows the continued expansion of Hyperice through global markets, specifically Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France and the UK.

Renowned for his incredible pace, strength and prolific goal-scoring tallying 53 goals in 56 games played for Borussia Dortmund since joining in January 2020, Haaland is now regarded as the most sought-after prospect in football. Haaland has long relied on Hyperice products to optimize his performance and will work together with the company to test future innovations and advance the recovery technology category globally. As part of the multiyear partnership, Haaland and Hyperice will also collaborate on original content as part of their initiative to educate athletes and fans around the world on the importance of recovery and mobility. Haaland is a welcome addition to the company's 24 and under athlete-investors who transcend sport, including reigning US Open and Australian Open Champion, Naomi Osaka; Super Bowl LIV MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes; 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant and San Diego Padres All MLB shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr.

"I've used Hyperice recovery tools before and after matches for years to help me maintain and compete at the highest level," said Haaland. "It's amazing to be a part of their distinguished global athlete roster as Hyperice technology not only helped me get to the top of the game, but also keeps me there."

"Erling is not only one of the world's best footballers, but is also a leader and inspiration for young athletes all around the globe," said Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. "We are proud to have Erling on team Hyperice as both an investor and our face of global football to drive innovation and performance for years to come."

Following a 5-0 victory over Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals this past weekend, Haaland's surging Borussia Dortmund returns to action this week against RB Leipzig on Saturday, May 8 with a top-4 Bundesliga finish and Champions League qualification on the line. Then, the two teams will meet again Thursday, May 13 for the DFB-Pokal Finals in Berlin; Dortmund's first German Cup final in four years.

Since 2010, professional athletes, leagues and teams have relied on Hyperice to perform at their best, reduce risk of injury, and extend career longevity. While many athletes incorporate stretching and hydration as a form of warmup and recovery, Hyperice offers the most advanced, effective and diverse range of technologies, awarded for innovation in percussion, thermal, vibration, and dynamic compression.

