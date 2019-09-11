Ermenegildo Zegna Inspires a Conversation on What it Means to be a Man Today

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RTG Consulting Group (RTG), a leading luxury business consultancy group, has worked closely with Ermenegildo Zegna (Zegna) to conceptualize a global holistic campaign #WHATMAKESAMAN to foster a genuine, fearless and global conversation about modern masculinity.

More than just a question, the campaign seeks to inspire a more diverse and inclusive means of being a man; a positive message that seeks to liberate men from the traditional definitions of masculinity and speak their own truth.

As a brand that has been dressing men for over 100 years, for generations, the brand has been focused on making sure that men are looking their absolute best. "Right now, people across the globe - men and women - are talking about what masculinity looks like today, and I think Zegna has to be part of this dialogue," said Gildo Zegna, Chief Executive of Ermenegildo Zegna Group.

The campaign launched with a series of creative visuals which feature Mahershala Ali, Oscar-winning actor from "Green Book" and "Moonlight" and Nicholas Tse, famous actor, composer and singer, both who embody many shades of masculinity. It also includes a collective of influencers who each express traits or values that are not traditionally perceived as masculine. The campaign is also inviting women to join the conversation. "I'm very much convinced that their point of view and sensitivity can stimulate the debate and help us explore the definition of modern masculinity through its many meanings," says Zegna.

"The original idea behind the campaign was driven by the belief that the definition of masculinity is far too narrow - and that we want to inspire a much broader definition on what it means to be a man today," says Marc Arnold, Chief Strategy Officer of RTG.

Please click the following link to see the short films on the #WHATMAKESAMAN platform: https://www.zegna.us/us-en/editorial/campaigns/winter-advertising-campaign.html

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Ermenegildo Zegna is a leading global luxury menswear brand founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, by the young entrepreneur Ermenegildo, whose pioneering vision continues to inspire the company's business development in a sustainable way: to use resources for the good of others; to give back to people and to employees; to take care of the territory and communities from which the brand comes. The company is today managed by the third generation of the Zegna family with Ermenegildo Zegna as CEO. Throughout the years the company has evolved from high quality textile production to the artisan commercialization of sartorial expertise and onto the affirmation of a luxury worldwide lifestyle brand with a retail network covering over 100 countries.

About RTG Consulting Group

Our core philosophy is grounded in 'Pursuing Betterment'. As individuals, as teams, and collectively as a company, we strive to make a positive impact not only for our brands, but for the world around us.

This philosophy is supported by our three pillars: Purpose, Passion, and Persistence.

RTG Consulting Group comprises over 70 international consultants, across four independent divisions:

RTG Intuition - Business intelligence

RTG Capital - Investment advisory

RTG Solutions - Business strategy

RTG Inspire - Marketing communications

We are headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in Beijing and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.rtgconsulting.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190911/2576634-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190911/2576634-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190911/2576634-1-c

SOURCE RTG Consulting Group