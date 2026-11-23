(RTTNews) - Ernexa Therapeutics (ERNA), a developer of cell therapies for advanced cancers, on Monday, announced that it has completed key preclinical and manufacturing activities for its lead candidate, ERNA-101, with an Investigational New Drug submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on track before year-end 2026.

The company has completed preclinical biodistribution and toxicology studies, as well as an engineering manufacturing batch. It is now finalizing IND documentation and expects to begin its first-in-human clinical study in the first half of 2027, subject to FDA clearance.

ERNA-101 is an investigational, off-the-shelf cell therapy initially being developed for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Designed to deliver an IL7_IL15 fusokine directly to tumors, the treatment aims to stimulate anti-tumor immune activity. In preclinical models, ERNA-101 combined with anti-PD-1 therapy produced complete tumor regression and prolonged survival. Its safety and efficacy have not yet been established in humans.

ERNA is currently trading at $1.48, up $0.1200 or 8.82 percent on the Nasdaq.