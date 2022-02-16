Eros Now and Airtel Xstream Premium Announce Unique Partnership for Video Subscribers

Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX" or "the Company"), a global entertainment company, today, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Airtel, India's premier communications solutions provider, to bring the vast Eros Now OTT content library to Airtel Xstream Premium, a new aggregation oriented video streaming service launched by Airtel.

The symbiotic partnership allows Eros Now to expand its reach further by tapping into Airtel's 300+ million customer base across India. Airtel users will get access to Eros Now's rich content of over 12,000 movies, Originals, music, short-form content and more across languages and genres with a simplified search, customized recommendations and single access login on the Airtel Xstream Premium app on mobile and large screens (TV, tablet and PC). The partnership is in line with Eros Now's strategy to focus on direct-to-consumer relationships while strengthening and expanding key distribution partnerships. As part of the partnership, Eros Now will also be available across new bundled offerings to customers on Airtel Xstream Android set-top-boxes and Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Growing demand for video content combined with affordable highspeed internet and smartphones has accelerated cord cutting globally, including in India. Airtel’s mobile users have the highest monthly data usage and ARPU in India. With video consumption on the rise, the synergies between Eros Now and Airtel are expected to help both brands achieve their customer focused goals.

"Video on demand has emerged as the key driver of data consumption on telecom networks making content and its delivery channel equally important. Airtel has been a market leader in Video & 4G penetration. This partnership allows for a symbiotic play wherein both entities can analyse the customer data and target subscribers with the content of their preference with an absolute precision. The collaboration also entitles Eros Now to be a part of Airtel’s preferred channel network and further strengthen our leading position in the Hindi-speaking markets," says Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now.

Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital, comments, "We are witnessing a huge surge in video consumption amongst our customers. And this growth is not limited to big cities but is also coming from smaller cities and towns. This strategic partnership with Eros Now enables us to provide the most sought-after content to consumers in the true heartland of India in their preferred language. It also allows us to enhance our offering and enrich our customer's digital experience."

As per a Redseer report, Hindi and other Indian languages dominated the comprehensive streaming growth. In fact, Hindi language content accounted for more than 50 per cent of the overall streaming in April-July 2020. This also indicates that Video Experience is becoming increasingly important to Indian consumers, hence any operator who provides greater video experience has an edge. As per the latest OpenSignal’s Mobile Network India Report, Airtel won the best Video Experience category nationally for the fifth time in a row.

About Eros STX Global Corporation

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co- produces and distributes films, digital content and music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups to create a global entertainment company with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

About Bharti Airtel:

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 480 Mn customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005765/en/