Eros Now to Stream Global Box Office Hit ‘Greenland’ in India

Eros Now, a leading South Asian streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), a global entertainment company, announced today that STX films’ ‘Greenland’ will be available exclusively in India on the Eros Now platform starting in March 2021. With this exciting announcement, Eros Now also expands its content strategy with the launch of a new offering called ‘First Day, First Show’. ‘First Day, First Show’ is a Premium Video On-Demand (PVOD) offering which will offer premium film content to Eros Now subscribers in India at an additional cost of INR. 149 per film.

The hit action movie Greenland starring Gerard Butler opened #1 in theatres in 27 territories around the world, through STX film's network of international distribution partners that led an international-first strategy. The film, about a family fighting for survival as a planet-decimating comet nears Earth, is coming to Eros Now as the first film of ‘First Day, First Show’ in March 2021.

The digital release date for Greenland comes as Indian movie theatres face a crisis brought on by the pandemic. The pandemic has led to a surge of digital content consumption across genres and platforms, which is a very encouraging indicator for content creators and providers. The launch of Greenland on Eros Now is also a perfect preview to the launch of ‘First Day, First Show’. In addition to Greenland, other marquee content from STX Films such as Horizon Line, Queenpins, Copshop, American Sole, The Marsh King’s Daughter, Run Rabbit Run, Devotion, Every Note Played, and Memory will also be launched on Eros Now in India over the next 18 months. In addition to these premiere films, First Day, First Show will also include premium programming from multiple content partners across languages. The ‘First Day, First Show’ offering is separate from the Eros Now Prime English-language service which will be launched shortly. ‘First Day, First Show’ and Eros Now Prime together will allow us to target Indian consumers with higher disposable incomes, particularly in larger cities, which will improve our net effective ARPUs in India.

Commenting on the release, Pradeep Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer, ErosSTX India said, "With cinema halls working on the best possible ways to open doors for movie enthusiasts amidst the pandemic, ‘First day, First show’ on Eros Now provides an opportunity for viewers to opt for the best of entertainment in the comfort of their own homes. The Eros STX merger enables us to offer premium content for our global audience base and Greenland is a first of many such exciting titles to be presented this year.”

Explaining the business strategy behind this approach, John Friedberg, President, ErosSTX International said, "Eros Now’s new IP ‘First Day, First Show’, reiterates our commitment towards providing real value to our audiences. We want to continue bringing compelling content, expand audience engagement and add novelty to the platform by refreshing the service continually. ‘First day, First show’ is yet another initiative towards our promise of a one stop destination for all things entertainment.”

In Greenland, a family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being levelled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven. Starring Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, with Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn, the film is written by Chris Sparling and directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel.

About Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

About Eros Now:

Eros Now, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is the world’s leading Indian OTT platform with over 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers. It offers endless entertainment hosting one of the largest movie libraries (over 12,000 digital titles), as well as premium television shows, music and music videos, unmatched in quantity and quality. Eros Now also has a deep library of short-form content, totalling over 4,400 short-form videos including trailers, original short exclusive interviews, and marketing shorts. To date Eros Now has successfully premiered over 180 films in nine different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, and Punjabi. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005635/en/