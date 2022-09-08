Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Error tracking with JavaScript, React, and Sentry

Tracking errors in a way that makes them manageable is one of the most painstaking tasks for developers. In the past, we had to rebuild error tracking for every application, which often led to extraneous lines of code throughout the business logic. Sentry is an error-tracking framework that does much of the heavy lifting, providing the framework, back end, and visualization console. It also provides everything you need for low-effort integration into your JavaScript codebase.Sentry recently announced a new optimization for its front-end JavaScript bundles that reduces the package size by about 29%. Ben Vinegar, Sentry's VP of Emerging Technology, said the company had two goals for this optimization, "One being the ability for some quick wins like the deletion of deprecated code and removal of unnecessary abstractions, and the second being larger refactoring, which enabled tree shaking and switching from JavaScript ES5 to ES6."To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 1.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

