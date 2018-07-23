erwin Recognized on CRN's 2018 Emerging Vendors List

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- erwin, the data governance company, announced today that is has been recognized as a CRN 2018 Emerging Vendor for Big Data. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers who are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations.

The CRN Emerging Vendor list is divided into seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Unified Communications, Internet of Things (IoT) and Storage. In addition to celebrating these notable companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology.

"A little more than two years ago we set out to establish erwin as a stand-alone company with a vision to transform the data industry," said erwin's CEO, Adam Famularo. "Today, we're thrilled to be on CRN's Emerging Vendor list for Big Data."

Famularo continued, "The proliferation of big data sources, types, and stores is increasing the challenge of combining vast amounts of data into meaningful, valuable information. While companies today are investing heavily in initiatives to increase the amount of data at their disposal, most are spending more time finding the data they need rather than actually putting it to work. erwin's EDGE platform creates an 'enterprise data governance experience' that brings together both IT and the business for data-driven insights, agile innovation, regulatory compliance and business transformation."

"The technology suppliers on CRN's 2018 Emerging Vendors list are creating a bright future for the IT channel, aggressively developing products to meet complex IT market demands, while positively impacting the bottom line of solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "The array of leading-edge products delivered by these organizations will have a lasting impact on the channel for years to come."

The complete Emerging Vendors list will be featured online at http://www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

About erwin, Inc.

erwin, Inc. provides the only unified software platform combining data governance, enterprise architecture, business process and data modeling. Delivered as a SaaS solution, the erwin EDGE Platform unlocks data as a strategic asset so all enterprise stakeholders can discover, understand, govern and socialize data to mitigate risk, improve organizational performance, and accelerate growth. For more than 30 years, erwin has been the most trusted name in data modeling and its software foundational to mission-critical data programs in government agencies and leading financial institutions, retailers and healthcare companies around the world. Learn more at http://www.erwin.com.

