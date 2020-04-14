Erwin B. Wingfield, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STERLING, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erwin B. Wingfield, Ph.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of science in acknowledgment of his role as a retired Plant Pathologist.

A native of Florida, Dr. Wingfield was a plant pathologist for decades. He is passionate about the intricate details of the pathogenesis of plant diseases. In addition to plant pathology, he specializes in botany, ecology, mycology, botany, biology, and environmental biology. Now retired, he continues working as a paid consultant and is currently looking for more consultancy clients. On account of his expertise, he has landed several jobs working at educational institutions. Before retirement, he worked as a full professor at Virginia Military Institute. Previously, he taught at Stetson University in Central Florida.



While in attendance at Transylvania College in Kentucky, Dr. Wingfield worked part time as a general science teacher. Following, he worked as a teaching assistant and an assistant professor of biology in the early 1960s. In 1963, he decided it was time to pursue doctorate studies, earning a Ph.D. in Plant Pathology from Virginia Tech in 1968. By virtue of his considerable knowledge, he has excelled at teaching, lecturing, and course writing.



Dr. Wingfield is a charitable man, donating to the Salvation Army and St. Jude's Hospital. In his free time, he likes reading, writing, gardening, traveling, and hiking. An environmental enthusiast, he is interested in climate action.



Revered for his writing skills, Dr. Wingfield has published multiple texts. He especially enjoys writing children's books; such as Richard the Aristocrat which teaches children about honesty, empathy, and learning from one's mistakes.



In light of a lifetime of accomplishments, Dr. Wingfield has been the recipient of awards and recognitions. In 2017, the Department of State awarded him a Top Secret clearance. Dedicated to his field, he has been frequently asked to consult on plant diseases.



Dr. Wingfield dedicates this recognition in memory his mentor Wert Wills, Ph.D., at Virginia Tech, and in memory of his older brother Robert Lee Wingfield.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erwin-b-wingfield-phd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301039745.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who