ERYTECH Announces Approval to Transfer its Listing

to the Nasdaq Capital Market

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), April 17, 2023 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it received approval from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated April 12, 2023, to transfer the listing of its American Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares of the Company ("ADSs”) from The Nasdaq Global Select Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market. The transfer became effective at the opening of business on April 14, 2023.

The Company’s ADSs continue to trade under the symbol "ERYP” and trading of its ADSs will be unaffected by this transfer. The Nasdaq Capital Market is a continuous trading market that operates in substantially the same manner as The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The approval was based upon the Company meeting the applicable market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market, except for the bid price requirement, the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary, its agreement to the conditions outlined in the Nasdaq Listing Agreement, and additional supporting information provided in its application.

In connection with the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq granted the Company an additional 180-day period (or until October 2, 2023) to regain compliance with the requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) that the bid price of the Company’s ADSs meet or exceed $1.00 per ADS for at least ten consecutive business days. If at any time during this additional time period the closing bid price of the Company’s security is at least $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed.

About ERYTECH

ERYTECH is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs.

On February 15 2023, ERYTECH announced its intended strategic combination with PHERECYDES to create a global player in extended phage. More detail can be found in the press release.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to the clinical results from and the development plans of eryaspase, business and regulatory strategy and anticipated future performance of ERYTECH and of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes”, "anticipates”, "expects”, "intends”, "plans”, "seeks”, "estimates”, "may”, "will” and "continue” and similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding ERYTECH’s expectations with respect to effects of the listing transfer of its ADSs to The Nasdaq Capital Market. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond ERYTECH's control. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) market reaction to the transfer of the listing of Erytech’s ADSs to The Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the inability to maintain the listing of ERYTECH’s shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the Euronext regulated market; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that ERYTECH may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and (5) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in ERYTECH’s regulatory filings. Further description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in the Company’s 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) filed with the AMF on March 28, 2023 and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023 and future filings and reports by the Company. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. ERYTECH disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in ERYTECH’s expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by law.

