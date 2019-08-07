ES Components Appointed as Distributor and Logistics Provider for SiTime's Endura MEMS Oscillators

STERLING, Mass., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ES Components distributes all SiTime products and is designated as logistics provider for Military and High Reliability applications. Following the recent SiTime Endura press release, for ruggedized MEMS products with unprecedented g-sensitivity, frequency stability and reliability, ES Components offers SiTime's standard and Endura products with options for up-screening, based on Military drawings and methods.

"SiTime already has 90% market share in MEMS oscillators and provides significant advantages in performance and size over quartz crystal oscillators. The Endura products are specified to deliver even better performance, where low g-sensitivity and stability are critical. In addition to Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) distribution of all SiTime's products, ES Components can provide further reliability by sample or 100% screening of these devices based on MIL-PRF-55310 methods, including: environmental, burn-in and full temperature electrical tests," said Mehrdad Namin, vice president and general manager of ES Components. "Based on decades of experience, we understand the requirements of the Military market including Source Controlled Drawings (SCDs), Military specifications, International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and quality requirements. ES Components is very pleased to provide this enabling technology to our customers."

"Together, SiTime and ES Components will deliver our MEMS timing solutions to customers in the aerospace and defense markets, especially those that require up-screening and other value-added services," said Lionel Bonnot, executive vice president of worldwide sales and business development at SiTime. "Our Endura precision TCXOs deliver 4 parts per trillion per g (ppt/g) of acceleration sensitivity, which is 50 times better than legacy quartz-based solutions. With such performance, we believe that Endura will transform the oscillator landscape in aerospace and defense and we are excited these products are now available through ES Components."

For more information about SiTime's products from ES Components including 50,000+ part numbers in stock, Application notes and videos, please visit: https://www.escomponents.com/sitimehome

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a market leader in MEMS timing and a wholly owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6875), offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions. SiTime's configurable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with high performance, small size, low power, and high reliability. By using standard semiconductor processes and high-volume packaging, SiTime offers short lead times and can meet unforecasted demand. With over 1.3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. http://www.sitime.com.

About ES Components

With over 35 years of experience and an impeccable quality reputation, ES Components is a franchised distributor and MIL-PRF-38535 certified manufacturer of microelectronic components, focused on providing solutions to Military/Aerospace and High Reliability customers.



Woman Owned Small Business – WBENC Certified

ITAR Registered

MIL-PRF-38535 - DLA (Defense Logistics Agency) Certified

Qualified Supplier List of Distributors (QSLD) – DLA Certified

ISO9001:2015 and AS9120:2016 – NQA Certified

AS6081:2012 (Counterfeit Avoidance) – NQA Certified

GIDEP Member

For more information, please visit: http://www.escomponents.com.

