ESALON LAUNCHES ITS FIRST-EVER PERSONAL COLORIST KIT

Award-Winning DTC Custom Hair Color Company Expands At-Home Suite of Offerings with New Pre-Made Color Options Featuring the Brand's Most Popular Shades

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair color company known for its award-winning Custom Hair Color Set , introduces a new Personal Colorist Kit in twenty universally-flattering, popular shades pre-made for consumers to conveniently color at home.

The Personal Colorist Kit ($32.50 single order, $26 Color Plan) utilizes the same high-precision and patented color mixing technology eSalon is known for, built on over a decade of product and tech development formulated by the true pioneer in personalization. Complete with everything you need to color your hair at home with confidence, you also get the bonus of a personal licensed colorist for one-on-one guidance just a call or email away. The kit includes Ammonia-free Permanent Hair Color, Developer, Classic Shampoo & Conditioner Packettes, Stain Guard & Remover, 2 pairs of Non-Latex Gloves and easy-to-follow instructions.

Made at eSalon's Los Angeles HQ, the Personal Color Kit formula:

Provides up to 100% gray coverage

Is crafted for all hair types for multi-dimensional, long-lasting hair color

Contains ingredients like Quinoa and Jojoba, Keratin, Aloe Vera and Silk Amino Acid to lock in vibrant color while boosting strength, shine and softness

Is ammonia-free, PPD, phthalate, paraben, SLS and titanium dioxide-free

The Personal Colorist Kit launch comes during a period of high growth for the brand. Celebrating twelve years of shaping the beauty industry with customized, professional-grade at-home hair color, eSalon is a seven-time Allure "Best Permanent Hair Color" winner as of 2022. From Sept. 13 through Mar. 31 2023, eSalon will be centrally featured at the Allure Store in New York City on Amazon's 'Best of Beauty' display wall.

"We have built a strong momentum of growth and product expansion for eSalon in recent years, and we're not slowing down anytime soon," said Greta Rose, CEO of eSalon. "We are always actively listening to our clients' needs and optimizing our offerings to help clients color and care for their hair at home with confidence. We're proud to be recognized as a continuous trailblazer in beauty innovation."

The new Personal Colorist Kit is available on eSalon.com and Amazon.com . eSalon now offers the option of Klarna financing so that clients can buy now and pay later. Clients can shop the brand's 12th Birthday Sale from Sept. 26-30 with 20% off hair care sitewide. To learn more, please visit https://www.esalon.com , Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its LA and London production facilities with over 310k unique color combinations created and over 12 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith , the first and only custom hair color for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care , a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types with pigment and aroma options.

Press Contact:

Dara Toulch

dara@ballantinespr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esalon-launches-its-first-ever-personal-colorist-kit-301627913.html

SOURCE eSalon