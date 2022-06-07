Escape to Flavor Paradise with the New Tic Tac® Tropical Adventure

This "vacation in a box" features juicy pineapple, succulent passionfruit, sweet banana and delicious mango flavors

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tic Tac® is expanding its Adventure Line with the introduction of Tropical Adventure – a brand new fruity innovation featuring a mash-up of four vibrant flavors – juicy pineapple, succulent passionfruit, sweet banana and delicious mango. Tropical Adventure is currently available for purchase nationwide to transport consumers to paradise, no matter where they are.

"Fans love our current fruity offerings, so we're excited to give them more of what they enjoy while introducing new flavors with our Tropical Adventure innovation" said Dan Cutchin, VP Marketing, Tic Tac North America at Ferrero USA, Inc. "Tropical Adventure is meant to act as a 'vacation in a box' and we hope this mashup of vibrant flavors gives consumers a taste of paradise anytime throughout their day."

Tropical Adventure will also be featured in fifteen and six second videos on Digital and Social as part of the brand's recently launched "Take A Ride on a Tic Tac" campaign. "Take A Ride on a Tic Tac" brings the unique refreshing and delicious experience of consuming a Tic Tac to life. It combines work from various artists, illustrators, and musicians to show how Tic Tac can create refreshing moments. The Tropical Adventure videos will be debuting on digital and social media channels this month and features catchy tunes, one-of-a-kind illustrations, and bright graphics to showcase all the refreshing places each flavor of Tropical Adventure can transport consumers.

Tic Tac Tropical Adventure is available for purchase in a 1oz single pack and a 3.4oz bottle pack. Shake one out and enjoy a big burst of tropical flavor to give you the island spirit you need.

ABOUT TIC TAC® MINTS

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

