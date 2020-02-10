Escoffier Appoints New Vice President Of Instructional Design And Innovation

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education, announced the appointment of Jamie Holcomb as vice president of instructional design and innovation for Escoffier and Triumph Higher Education Group.

Charged with incorporating best-in-class innovation and enhancing Escoffier's growing online program mix, curriculum design, and enhanced learning experiences, Holcomb brings more than 20 years in the online education space to the newly created position.

"We have dramatically increased demand for our innovative online culinary programs and it's because we are dedicated to improving our students' well-rounded culinary education that we're looking at new and different ways to improve their experience and learning outcomes. Jamie has the passion and relentless reputation in the higher education space to develop our programs and increase student engagement," said Miles Mitchell, chief academic officer of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and Triumph Higher Education Group.

Holcomb brings her collaborative expertise and most recent four-year tenure as associate dean of faculty, education and first-year experience, at Southern New Hampshire University to Escoffier. Prior to her appointment at Escoffier, Holcomb held faculty positions at Southern New Hampshire University, Viterbo University, Ocean County College, Park University and Walsh University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership at Liberty University. In addition, Holcomb received her master of music degree in music education from Michigan State University and a bachelor of music in music education and a minor in secondary education from Kent State University.

