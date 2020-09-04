|
04.09.2020 18:30:00
ESE Entertainment Virtually Opens The Market
TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Konrad Wasiela, CEO, ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) joined his team and Brady Fletcher, Head of TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information visit https://www.ese.gg/
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Friday September 4, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztendlich knapp über Nulllinie -- DAX schließt in Tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich kräftig nach
An den US-Märkten werden vor dem langen Wochenende deutliche Verluste verbucht. Die heimische Börse erreichte am Freitag letztendlich geringe Gewinne. Der DAX fiel in die Verlustzone. Vor dem Wochenende kam es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zu einem kleinen Ausverkauf.