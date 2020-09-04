ESE Entertainment Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Konrad Wasiela, CEO, ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) joined his team and Brady Fletcher, Head of TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.



ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information visit https://www.ese.gg/

Date: Friday September 4, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

