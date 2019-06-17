Esker and KPMG Announce Partnership in the Netherlands

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — June 17, 2019 — Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing , today announced its partnership with KPMG in the Netherlands, part of the global network of professional services firms offering leading audit, tax and advisory services. This alliance will enable Esker to further develop its presence in the Netherlands and internationally, and will allow KPMG Netherlands to expand its digital process automation offering.

As part of the reseller partnership, KPMG Netherlands will market Esker’s cloud-based Accounts Payable solution as part of its RPA and Finance Transformation offering.

Esker’s automation solution allows businesses to eliminate the manual pains of traditional invoice processing to bring new levels of efficiency to accounts payable (AP). KPMG Netherlands’ customers will benefit from the numerous advantages of AP automation, including reduced operational costs, improved supplier relationships, reduced supply chain disruptions, increased early payment discounts, better cash flow management, strengthened financial close process and enhanced reporting and analytics.

"Our collaboration with KPMG Netherlands is in line with our strategy to develop a partner network to grow our customer base and develop new revenue opportunities,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "As a specialist in consulting services, they were the clear choice for us in terms of a partner. Together we will help companies increase productivity and improve cash flow performance through digital invoice processing.”

"Our strategic partnership with Esker will enable us to serve our customers better,” said Jark Otten, Partner Financial Business Services at KPMG. "Esker’s AI-driven AP solution complements our solution offerings and helps us deliver value-added services to businesses on their digital transformation journey.”

"We’re happy to work with Esker as a recognized global provider for AP solutions and are eager to help clients reap the benefits of a modern invoice automation approach,” said Joris Juttmann, Partner Robotics & Process Excellence at KPMG. "Many clients still struggle to drive down the costs of invoice processing; with Esker we can help them to improve the impact per FTE.”

About KPMG Netherlands

KPMG in the Netherlands is part of a global network of professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The company operates in 153 countries and has 207,000 people working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International”), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com . Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com .

