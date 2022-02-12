Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
ESL Gaming Acquired by Saudi Company for $1 Billion
Esports tournament organizer ESL Gaming was recently purchased for $1 billion by Saudi-backed Savvy Gaming Group. In this episode of "The Gaming Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 31, Motley Fool analysts Jon Quast and Clay Bruning discuss why Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund might want a piece of the esports industry.Jon Quast: There's another video game acquisition that I thought that our viewers should be aware of. That is a group called Savvy Gaming Group bought a company called ESL Gaming for a billion dollars. Now, both of these are private companies, but a billion is a lot of money. I hadn't heard of Savvy Gaming Group, and there's a reason why. They were just formed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The purpose of this new company is they want to be the leading player globally in esports. ESL already is one of the top-tier, If I'm understanding this right, they're an event organizer for esports, because they are partnering with companies like Activision who are more of the game developers, but they are the event organizer, ESL Gaming, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund really wants a piece of this growing industry.Continue reading
