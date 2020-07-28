Esper Partners with Point Mobile on Lifecycle Management for Rugged Android Devices

SEATTLE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esper, a global leader in the Android DevOps space, has announced a partnership with Point Mobile Co., Ltd., one of the world's fastest-growing manufacturers of rugged, handheld mobile computers. Industrial fleet managers have off-the-shelf access to the industry's most powerful tools for Android device deployment and management on Point Mobile devices. Esper and Point Mobile want to help firms in energy, materials, and the supply chain rapidly deploy and secure Android devices.

"Point Mobile is among the most quality-focused mobile device makers in the world. They're a globally-leading source for rugged Android devices and purpose-built mobile hardware," says Esper's COO and Co-Founder Shiv Sundar. "We're proud to announce that Esper's cloud tools are offered as part of Point Mobile's leading options for post-sales support."

"Together, we can help our customers in the supply chain, energy, and materials streamline operations and gain a competitive edge with connected Android," says Sundar. Esper's Android DevOps tools can reduce fleet OpEx by 60% versus traditional mobile device management (MDM) solutions by offering remote features to provision, update, and debug devices.

"Point Mobile partners with innovators like Esper to drive our mission of transforming industry mobility," says SK Kang, CEO of Point Mobile. "Remote Android management features significantly lower fleet operating expenses, which allows our customers to focus on transforming industrial workflows."

Esper and Point Mobile's partnership was formed, in part, because both firms share a mission to provide stable, simple, and cost-effective Android mobility solutions. Point Mobile customers can gain a mobile advantage with built-in cloud tools for ultra-reliable, rugged Android devices.

About Esper

Founded in 2017 in Bellevue, Washington, Esper is the industry's first complete toolchain for connected Android devices like kiosks, point-of-sale, digital signage, and purpose-built hardware. Esper's cloud console and open APIs provide the infrastructure for secure connection and real-time data exchange between Android devices and cloud. You can learn more at esper.io or on the company's LinkedIn page.

About Point Mobile

Founded in 2006 in Seoul, Point Mobile is one of the fastest-growing enterprise handheld mobile device manufacturers in the world. Point Mobile's products include handheld mobile computers, rugged smartphones, LTE/Android mobile payment devices, healthcare terminals, RFID readers, and portable bluetooth scanners. Every part of Point Mobile's devices and accessories is made in-house, with an aim of absolute ruggedness and high product quality. Learn more at PointMobile.co.kr or on the company's LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Esper