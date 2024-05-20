Esperion, Otsuka Say Phase 3 Study Of Bempedoic Acid In Japan Met Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Monday said the Phase 3 trial of bempedoic acid in Japan in patients with hypercholesterolemia, or high levels of cholesterol in the blood, met its primary goal.

Bempedoic acid, created by Esperion Therapeutics, is marketed for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular risk reduction in several parts of the world, including the United States and Europe. In 2020, Otsuka acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize bempedoic acid in Japan and is currently developing it domestically.

The primary endpoint of the study conducted in patients with high LDL cholesterol was the percentage change from baseline in LDL-cholesterol at Week 12. LDL-cholesterol declined 25.25 percentage in patients treated with bempedoic acid compared with 3.46 percent decline in patients who were treated with placebo.

Additionally, the safety and tolerability of bempedoic acid were consistent with findings from previous trials, and no serious adverse events were observed.

Otsuka said it plans to submit a New Drug Application in Japan in the second half of 2024.