Espire Dental Expands Its Footprint With Recent Southern California Dental Practice Acquisition

The Integrated Dental Organization now owns and operates 21 locations in the western U.S.

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental, a fast growing, doctor-led Integrated Dental Organization (IDO), is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of La Costa Dental Group in Encinitas, CA.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Espire aims to reshape the industry with its 21 practices located throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma and Wyoming. The company acquires practices with a clinical philosophy that focuses on the patient experience, while placing significant emphasis on elevated, quality clinical care and employee fulfillment. Adding La Costa Dental Group strengthens Espire's position in the Southern California market while expanding the quality of dental care available to patients throughout the state.

Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, is thrilled about the synergy between Espire and this new practice. "We're proud to partner with a practice that has such a longstanding history of providing exceptional dental care to the community. This location is an ideal fit with our existing presence in the area, and we couldn't be more excited to work with Dr. Anisso to advance the dental care quality available to patients."

La Costa Dental Group has been providing excellent patient care to the people of Encinitas and surrounding areas since 1975. Dr. Omer Anisso, D.D.S., owner of La Costa Dental, said, "When I first met the team at Espire, I knew that they were the best fit for our practice and patients. We were searching for a business partner who would not only help our practice grow but support our team members and elevate our patient experience, too. Espire is elevating the entire dental industry, and we are proud to join the cause."

Espire Dental supports its practices with best-in-class business services including practice operations, clinical training, human resources, marketing and accounting. This allows Espire's dentists to focus on what matters most: patient care and elevating their teams' experience. For Hill, Espire sets itself apart from other group dental partners by offering the guidance practices need while delivering exceptional patient and team experiences. He said, "We're proud of our positive and unique culture and the way it effortlessly integrates with our exceptional business support systems. We're committed to raising the bar on the quality of support that integrated practices should expect from their business partner."

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a group of practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental setting where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category, operating as an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under a single, trusted brand. With a focus on elevated quality care, multi-specialty and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that when you love what you do, work does not feel like work. Espire is a fast-growing group of 21 practices, looking to build its presence in the Western United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.

Contact Espire Dental

Dentists interested in joining Espire Dental may complete an inquiry form: EspireDental.com/practice-transition



CONTACT: Sophie Kelner, skelnerpr@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/espire-dental-expands-its-footprint-with-recent-southern-california-dental-practice-acquisition-301753849.html

SOURCE Espire Dental