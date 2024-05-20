|
20.05.2024 07:00:02
Espresso and tonic: rise in tonic water popularity leads to experimental mixes
Health-conscious consumers drive trend as soft drink gets added to unusual spirts and flavoursTonic water first appeared in early 19th-century India when medicinal quinine was mixed with soda and sugar and given to British soldiers to prevent malaria. The first known record of its pairing with gin was in 1868 from the Oriental Sporting Magazine, where partygoers called for the cocktail and thin cigars at the end of a horse race in Lucknow, India.But since then, as the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages and demand for new flavours grows, drinkers have been mixing tonics with more surprising tastes. In recent years, it has been found in everything from port and tequila to coffee, with younger drinkers and those interested in the health benefits of quinine driving the trend, according to industry experts. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
