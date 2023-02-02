|
02.02.2023 22:01:00
ESSA Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 5th Annual Oncology Conference
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 5th Annual Oncology Conference in New York City on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma; Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days.About ESSA Pharma Inc.
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-healthcare-talks-5th-annual-oncology-conference-301737785.html
SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ESSA Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ESSA Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ESSA Pharma Inc Registered Shs
|2,95
|0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.