|
11.05.2023 13:00:00
ESSA Pharma to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York.
David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma; Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.
A live webcast of the JMP Securities presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.About ESSA Pharma Inc.
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-present-at-jmp-securities-life-sciences-conference-301821736.html
SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ESSA Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.05.23
|ESSA Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
Analysen zu ESSA Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.