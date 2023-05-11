Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 13:00:00

ESSA Pharma to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma; Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the JMP Securities presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-present-at-jmp-securities-life-sciences-conference-301821736.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ESSA Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ESSA Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen