Progressive Aktie
WKN: 865496 / ISIN: US7433151039
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03.07.2026 17:36:56
Essent vs. Progressive: Which Insurance Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors seeking steady financial exposure face a choice between niche mortgage specialist Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and the diversified property and casualty giant Progressive (NYSE:PGR) as they head into 2026.While both companies operate as insurers, they occupy very different corners of the financial landscape. Essent protects lenders against mortgage defaults, whereas Progressive provides broad coverage for vehicles and homes. This comparison evaluates which business model provides the better balance of growth and stability for your holdings.Essent Group provides private mortgage insurance to mortgage lenders, including depository institutions and credit unions. The company focuses on single-family mortgage loans, helping borrowers with lower down payments secure financing while protecting lenders from losses. Its top ten customers generated about 59% of new insurance written in late 2025. One specific customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Progressive Corp.
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02.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Progressive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Progressive von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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25.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier Progressive-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Progressive von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
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18.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert Progressive-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Progressive von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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11.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Progressive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Progressive von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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05.06.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
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05.06.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
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05.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
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04.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Progressive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Progressive-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)