eSSENTIAL Accessibility Partners with Contentful to Help Brands Create Inclusive Digital Experiences

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Contentful , the leading content platform for digital-first business. Through this partnership, Contentful users will now be able to leverage the power of eA's comprehensive solution to help achieve and maintain compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility regulations, and better serve all users.

More than one billion people worldwide live with a disability. If a digital experience isn't designed and developed following accessibility standards, many people with disabilities will not be able to navigate or use that content. Creating accessible digital experiences is also a legal requirement. The number of ADA lawsuits and legal demand letters alleging non-compliance is on the rise. This partnership will improve businesses' ability to deliver inclusive, accessible, and legally compliant experiences across all devices and channels.

"As businesses push boundaries into new digital frontiers, they must embrace inclusivity. Through our partnership, we are empowering Contentful's customers to achieve accessibility compliance while continuing to build innovative and engaging experiences for all," said Mark Steele , Co-founder and CEO at eSSENTIAL Accessibility . "Contentful is a leading content platform that can help organizations deliver inclusive experiences on every channel. This partnership is already delivering great value to our mutual customers by incorporating digital accessibility efficiently into their custom tech stacks."

As business is conducted through digital channels with increasing frequency, content plays a crucial role in the success of organizations and brands around the world. Contentful unifies content in a single hub and structures it for use in any digital channel so digital teams can assemble content and deliver digital experiences faster and at scale.

"This partnership with eA means our customers and partners will have access to a comprehensive accessibility platform that we trust and can recommend," said Jeff Blattel, Director of Technical Partnerships, Americas at Contentful. "Contentful is designed to be flexible and adapt to the needs of our customers and the demands of their customers, which include accessible digital experiences. Leveraging the eA platform will make it easier for our customers to achieve and maintain ADA compliance."

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. In August 2022, eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access announced the completion of their merger . Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com .

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Siemens, Plaid, Goodrx, Intercom, Notion, Staples and many others rely on Contentful's platform. For more information, visit www.contentful.com/ .

