Essential Energy Everyday Website Captures Two Golds At 2021 dotCOMM Awards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While athletes were being awarded in Tokyo, another big winner was accepting gold closer to home. Essential Energy Everyday (EEE), the foremost initiative behind increasing awareness about the critical importance of modern lead batteries, was recognized for its highly engaging website redesign. EEE won two 2021 dotCOMM Awards: A Gold in the Association Website category and a Gold in Website Redesign. The results were officially announced August 1.

The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a leading evaluator of creative work in the ever-evolving marketing and communication industry.

"Our website is the epicenter to provide high-quality, fact-based resources that educate people on the essentiality and the need for continual investment in sustainable, innovative lead battery technology," said Lisa Dry, vice president of strategic communications for Battery Council International (BCI). "As energy storage technology like lead batteries becomes so critical to our future, these awards are recognition of our steady mission to provide our stakeholders the resources they need to make informed decisions." EEE is supported by BCI, a global trade association that represents the lead battery industry.

EEE redesigned its website with strategic marketing agency, Activated Growth, based in Minneapolis. The collective goal was to enhance the user experience in locating, understanding and engaging with the often-complex subject matter. The modernized site includes improved search functionality to access and download a deep repository of lead battery-related information; new and expanded content, such as rich infographics, videos, fact sheets, case studies, and blog posts from industry leaders; and a device-friendly format, particularly for mobile users.

Significant improvement across EEE's website metrics helped it earn the dotCOMM accolades. Since the redesigned site launched in late 2020, it has seen the following results (January 1-June 30, 2021):

Increased visitors +122% year-over-year

Increased sessions +72% year-over-year

Increased pageviews +63% year-over-year

Increased organic search traffic +98% year-over-year

Improved bounce rate -19% year-over-year

"We're thrilled with the response people have had to the redesigned site. It's truly 'powering up' the future of lead batteries with engaging messaging and imagery," Dry added. EEE also created a short website launch video to give users a quick introduction to the site's key features, including an opt-in monthly email to keep subscribers informed on the latest industry news.

