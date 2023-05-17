|
Essential Homes Research Project by Holcim and Norman Foster Foundation unveiled in Venice
The Essential Homes Research Project by Holcim and the Norman Foster Foundation was inaugurated in Venice at the occasion of 2023 Biennale of Architecture launch. In this partnership the Norman Foster Foundation designed the housing concept to meet essential human needs, providing safety, comfort and wellbeing for people in displacement, who can live in temporary settlements for decades. Holcim brought the project to life with a range of its sustainable building solutions, making it low-carbon, energy-efficient and circular, demonstrating how sustainable building can be possible for all.
Norman Foster, President, Norman Foster Foundation: How can we ensure everyone, including some of our worlds most vulnerable populations, can have access to decent living conditions? During the Venice Biennale we show our work-in-progress on this idea; the outcome of a few months of intensive activity in collaboration with Holcim.
Jan Jenisch, Chairman & CEO, Holcim: I am very excited about the potential for impact coming out of this collaboration. It enables essential homes that are built with some of our low carbon, energy-efficient and circular building solutions, showcasing how sustainable building can be possible for all.
The Essential Homes Research Project provides safety, comfort and wellbeing. Highly sustainable, this home has a 70% lower CO2 footprint compared to traditional structures. It includes a range of Holcim sustainable building solutions making it low-carbon, energy-efficient and circular.
The Essential Homes Research Project opens the fundamental conversation about making sustainable building possible for all, to build a future that works for people and the planet.
Physical prototype on view at Marinaressa Gardens, Exhibition in Palazzo Mora.
